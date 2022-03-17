Jobat: Bhuria’s convoy attacked, was accompanied by son Dr Vikrant Bhuria

Jobat (Madhya Pradesh): Some unidentified miscreants attacked the convoy of former Union minister and Congress MLA Kantilal Bhuria while he was returning from Bhagoria festival in Jobat on Thursday afternoon. At the time of incident, senior Congress leader accompanied by his son and Madhya Pradesh Youth Congress president Dr Vikrant Bhuria in the same vehicle.

Dr Bhuria said when they were returning from Bhagoria fair, suddenly 10 miscreants attacked their SUV with stones and sticks. The attackers also had sharp weapons. During this, he caught one of the attackers.

The second car of Congress leader, which was coming from behind, was also attacked by the miscreants, causing serious injuries to the driver. The driver has been admitted to a nearby hospital. It is not yet known who is behind this attack. However, people are calling it a politically motivated attack.

Former Union Minister Bhuria has made serious allegations against the administration regarding this incident. He said that when they rushed to the Udaygarh police station to lodge their complaint, the local police did not cooperate with them. The Congress leader also accused the district administration of callous attitude and supporting the attackers. He told that one of the attackers has been caught by the people present with him and handed him over to the police.

Meanwhile, Congress former district president Mahesh Patel filed a complaint against Kantilal Bhuria and his son Dr Vikrant Bhuria at Jobat police station for kidnapping a person Jiten of Borkhar village. Jobat police are currently investigating the matter.

At the same time, according to the information received from the sources, Jhabua MLA Kantilal Bhuria, Dr Vikrant Bhuria are filing a complaint of attack at the Udaigarh police station.

Published on: Thursday, March 17, 2022, 11:01 PM IST