Job To At Least One Youth Of Every Family After Coming To Power: MP CM Chouhan

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday inaugurated Alirajpur Lift Irrigation Project worth Rs 905.46 crore.

During the function, CM declared that Narmada water would be provided to every hamlet of Alirajpur district. In future, crops would grow on Narmada-irrigated fields and open the gateways of wealth, reduce migration and generate work opportunities.

This announcement is a significant step towards ensuring water security and agricultural development in Alirajpur district.

Earlier, CM was presented with a bow and arrow and traditional jacket.

Madhya Pradesh Forest Development Corporation chairman Madho Singh Dawar, Jhabua-Ratlam Parliamentary Constituency MP Guman Singh Damor, district panchayat president Anita Chauhan, Jobat MLA representative Vishal Rawat, and a large number of public representatives, including rural people and women, were present.

The programme was also addressed by MP Guman Singh Damor and former MLA Shri Nagar Singh Chauhan.

Announcements by CM

Chief Minister Chouhan announced construction of agriculture college and bypass in Alirajpur. Three boys and three girls who secured top three positions in class 12th board exam in their school would be given a scooty.

Chouhan also promised job to at least one youth of every family after returning to power in upcoming elections. He said that under the Chief Minister Ladli Behna Awas Yojana, sisters would get permanent houses.

He directed that the LPG connection in the name of husband be transferred in the name of wife so that they could avail cylinder @Rs450.

He said that CM Rise Schools would offer poor children opportunity of a better education with all facilities. He also mentioned schemes for higher education for children.

He said that the state government would pay the electricity bills of poor families who use one kilowatt of electricity.

Chouhan said, “We are not running government but a family, due to which the entire state is a member of this family.”

He said that through Chief Minister Ladli Behna Scheme, work was being done to make sisters respectable, self-reliant, and empowered. At present sisters were being provided Rs 1,250, which would be increased to Rs 3,000.

He also showered flowers on sisters present in the event.

