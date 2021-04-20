Jhabua/Alirajpur: Villagers treat Covid with Shatavari roots, rely on rosaries for cure

Meghnagar (Jhabua district, Madhya Pradesh): As Covid rages through tribal predominant districts of Jhabua and Alirajpur in western Madhya Pradesh, a section of superstitious tribals in two districts have found remedies on their own.

They seem to be relying on occult sciences for treatment of fatal Covid-19. Besides, they are using roots of Shatavari (Asparagus Racemosus) herb to treat corona. Covid-19 is rampant in two districts as long queues can be seen in government, private hospitals, clinics of private practitioners for treatment.

The people in villages adjoining Jhabua, Meghnagar and Thandla are banking upon Shatavari roots and rosaries to cure corona. Tribals can be seen at the houses of people who make such rosaries. Even educated people are falling prey to such things wearing rosaries. They believe that the length of the rosary increases as the disease gets cured.