Jhabua: Villagers stage protest on death in road accident

Jhabua / Meghnagar (Madhya Pradesh): Scores of villagers along with the family members of Kaluram Prajapat staged a protest on Kawasa – Bamniya road after Kaluram died in a road accident.

Police informed that the Kaluram who was on the motorcycle met with a head-on collision with a tanker belonging to JR Infra, a company involved in Delhi – Mumbai Express-Way work passing through Jhabua district.

As soon as people came to know about the accident, they staged a protest on the Kawasa – Bamniya road with a body in a tractor trolley demanding compensation for the deceased family members.

There was an argument between the deceased's kin and the officials of GR Infra regarding compensation. During this, traffic remained disrupted on Khawasa-Bamnia road. A case has been registered against the driver of the vehicle in this matter.

Seeking justice and compensation for the kin, villagers remained resolute on their demand. Finally, late in the evening, the company agreed to pay a compensation of Rs 8 lakh to the legal heirs of the deceased and help with the insurance claim.

As soon as administrative officials and the police team got information about the protest against the road construction company, a large number of forces including Thandla SDOP, Thandla TI, Khawasa outpost in-charge rushed to the spot. The crowd gathered on the spot informed the police about the driver of the vehicle engaged in road construction being in an inebriant condition and having a box of liquor in the vehicle.

After the agreement, the body of the deceased was sent for the post mortem. Now the last rites of the deceased Kaluram Prajapat will be performed after the post mortem on Friday. The local people called Prajapat's death a social and religious loss for the village.

