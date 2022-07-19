Jhabua: Phase II civic polls results on July 20

Representational image |

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): The results of the counting of the votes in the civic elections held for the final phase of the election will be announced on July 20. The fate of 64 candidates fighting for the posts of councillors will become clear.

Former city council president Jyoti Bamaniya is in the fray from ward 1, contesting against Shayada Bhabhor of the Congress party. Independent candidate, former ward councillor Shanti Solanki is in the fray from ward no 2 is posing a challenge to the BJP and Congress candidates. Former councillor Lakhan Singh Dewana is contesting from ward no 3 against the Congress party’s official candidate Arun Ohari.

In ward 05, Santosh Parmar, husband of former councillor Babli Parmar, can become a problem for Congress candidate Atul Lalwani. Similarly, in ward 6, BJP candidate Pankaj Badaula can cut the votes of Congress candidate Raju Damor, who is a former Janpad president.

The counting of votes for the second phase of civic polls was earlier scheduled for July 18 but has been postponed to July 20. The voting for the final phase of civic elections to 15 wards of the city was held on July 13.