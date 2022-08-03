Jhabua: Newly-elected village governing body refuses to take charge

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): A ruckus was created at the oath-taking ceremony here at Bherupada village, Petlawad tehsil of Jhabua district after the newly-elected sarpanch, deputy sarpanch and 20 panchs refused to take charge.

As per details, the newly-elected sarpanch Vardichanda Vasuniya, deputy sarpanch Vijay Singh Makhod and 20 panchs who were slated to take the oath jointly refused to take the oath of office.

They alleged that the former sarpanch and his secretary have siphoned off grants sent by the state government and also accused of bungling in funds meant for MGNREGA scheme, toilet construction, Manglik Bhawan, CC road construction and other schemes of the state government and tampering with files to siphon off government funds. In reality, works remained only on paper. They also alleged blatant corruption in local bodiesí funds and demanded a high-level enquiry and appropriate action against the accused.

Sarpanch Vasuniya told that the grant released by the government for the development of the gram panchayats has been misused hence people are outraged and appeal for justice.