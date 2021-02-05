JHABUA: Head constables shoots self to death in police station, body sent for post-mortem

Jhabua: A head constable posted at Kakanwani police station in the district allegedly shot himself to death on Friday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Saifuddin Khan posted at Kakanwani police station. He shot himself dead at about 7.18 am on Friday, Kakanwani police station staff said. After getting news, Jhabua superintendent of police Ashutosh Gupta and other senior officials rushed to the spot.

Police said reason behind extreme step has yet to ascertained as no suicide note was found with him. His colleagues present at police station said it was 7.15 am when Saifuddin went inside the police station incharge room. Few minutes later, they heard sound of gunshot. They immediately rushed to the room, where they found Saifuddin laying in a pool of his blood. At the time of the incident, except Saifuddin, no other person was present inside the room. Police have registered a case and sent the body for post-mortem.

This is the third incident reported in western Madhya Pradesh in last one year. On March 15, 2020, constable Pratap Ram Singh Damor shot himself with a rifle while on duty in Jhabua district. On January 6, 2021, head constable Rajkumar Raghuvanshi posted at Nisarpur police outpost in Dhar district shot himself to death using his service revolver.