Jhabua: Employment assistants demand government official’s removal in Meghnagar tehsil for abusing them

Meghnagar (Jhabua district, Madhya Pradesh): Employment assistants and panchayat secretaries raised slogans against Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Akash Singh on Thursday and submitted memorandum to Janpad CEO Virendra Singh Rawat, demanding his removal. They protested SDM’s indecent behaviour with them.
SDM Akash Singh took charge 3 days back. Amliamal village panchayat employment assistant Gaurav Panchal alleged that SDM called Employment Assistants' delegation to his office on May 19. When the employment assistant reached SDM office, he abused them.
He said people present in corridor of SDM office were a witness to the whole incident. This decision of Employment Assistants to demand SDM’s removal has been supported by Meghnagar Panchayat Secretary Organisation.
The employment assistants who were not able to achieve their targets of registering 20 people for Ayushman cards per panchayat were summoned by SDM in his office. This was being done following directives issued by chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan who has ordered 100 per cent registration and issuance of Ayushman cards to eligible people.
Employment assistants of Amliamal village panchayat were called on May 18 but they reached office in the evening the next day due to bad weather in Madrani. SDM Singh admonished for their irresponsible behaviour.
If the matter is not resolved soon, then the employees of department will raise protest under aegis of Joint Employees Union.
President of Employment Assistants Association Gaurav Panchal said some of employment assistants including him had gone to SDM office where they were abused. “Our protest will continue till Akash Singh is removed as Meghnagar SDM,” he said.
