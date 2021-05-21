Jhabua: Employment assistants demand government official’s removal in Meghnagar tehsil for abusing them

Meghnagar (Jhabua district, Madhya Pradesh): Employment assistants and panchayat secretaries raised slogans against Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Akash Singh on Thursday and submitted memorandum to Janpad CEO Virendra Singh Rawat, demanding his removal. They protested SDM’s indecent behaviour with them.

SDM Akash Singh took charge 3 days back. Amliamal village panchayat employment assistant Gaurav Panchal alleged that SDM called Employment Assistants' delegation to his office on May 19. When the employment assistant reached SDM office, he abused them.

He said people present in corridor of SDM office were a witness to the whole incident. This decision of Employment Assistants to demand SDM’s removal has been supported by Meghnagar Panchayat Secretary Organisation.