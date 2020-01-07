Jhabua: BJP MP among 43 booked for disturbing peace in Jhabua

Jhabua police on Tuesday registered an FIR against 43 BJP leaders, including Ratlam – Jhabua MP Gumansingh Damor for disturbing peace in town.

BJP leaders led by MP Damor had taken out a rally in support of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Police booked around 200 to 300 people who participated in the rally.

According to information, before the rally, party leaders and workers along with large number of villagers gathered at Utkristha maidan, where they sang the National Anthem. Followed by this, they marched towards district collector’s office. At collector office, they submitted memorandum to district collector Prabal Sipaha addressed to state governor.

Sub-divisional magistrate Dr Abhaysingh Kharadi said that since prohibitory orders were clamped in the town, BJP leaders violated the administrative order by taking out the rally. Apart from MP Damor, BJP leaders, including district president Omprakash Sharma, former district president Manohar Sethia, former MLA Shantilal Bilwal, former municipality president Dhansingh Bariya and others have been booked under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code.