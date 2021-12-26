Jhabua: 9 loan sharks booked, lakhs seized in cash

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): An inter-state gang of moneylenders has been busted. Villagers alleged they were extracting exorbitant rate of interest from tribals in rural areas of Jhabua.

Based on the complaint filed by the villagers, Kakanwani police arrested nine persons hailing from Tamil Nadu.

On the instructions of the Jhabua SP, a case has been registered against the accused in Kakanwani, Meghnagar, Thandla, Ranaparu and Jhabua Kotwali police stations- under relevant sections of IPC and the Protection of Debtors Act.

Those arrested are: Periyadurai, son of Karpusamy Gadar, a native of Ottamchetram Tamil Nadu, Sakthivel, son of Kadirvel Gadar, a native of Devthar village, Autamchetram district, Mahesh Kumar, son of Karpusamy Dadar, a native of Mallampatti village, Palani district, Muthukumar, son of Thangwe Gadar, a native of Ramnathagar, Palani district, Karthik Raja, son of Murgaraj Gadar, a native of Sinkardupatti village, Dindigul district, Tamil Nadu and currently residing at Surana compound, Meghnagar, Arun, son of Shivaswani Gowda, a native of Nallur Patti village, Dindigul district, Vasanthkumar, son of Rajendran Gowda, a native of Palanigondar Purur village, Dindigul district, Shivasami, son of Dandapani Gowda, a native of Salaipudur village, Tripura district and Sakthi Vel, son of Alagapan Gowda, a native of Kannamuch village, Selat district, Tamil Nadu and currently residing at Dileep Gate Jhabua.

Police said that tribals of the district lack awareness so they are easy target for such illegal moneylenders.

Tribal prefer to take loans from local moneylenders at a higher interest rate to avoid the hassle of paperwork.

Complainants told police that a gang from Tamil Nadu operating in the district. They lure innocent villagers by offering loans at low-interest rates but they forcibly recover a high-interest rate from the villagers.

Seizure

Kakanwani police have seized Rs 12.41 lakh in cash from the arrested accused. The investigation in the matter is still going and final conclusion on how much amount was pumped into this illegal business is yet to be ascertained.

According to unconfirmed sources, the amount caught is said to be much more than the amount reported by the police. The police have seized two laptops, a total of 1,100 empty and full dairies, three expensive motorcycles from the people caught on charges of usury.

Published on: Sunday, December 26, 2021, 01:09 AM IST