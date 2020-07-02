JEE, NEET to be postponed? HRD Ministry committee to review situation

Indore: National Testing Agency (NTA) will review the condition and check the feasibility of conducting the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE)—for undergraduate engineering courses and the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)—for undergraduate medical courses.

The government on Thursday formed a panel to review the schedules for JEE and NEET, which are slated to be held later this month.

The move comes after anxious students and parents took to Twitter to express concern over conducting the examination.

Replying through his twitter handle, HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank stated that he has asked the committee to review the situation and submit the report latest by tomorrow. The decision on whether to conduct or defer the examinations, accordingly, would be taken by the MHRD.