JEE Mains Exam 2020: As compared to January, 50 percent fewer aspirants appear for the exam in Indore

Indore: Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2020 second attempt began from Tuesday. More than 8,000 students will be attending the second attempt in Indore from the city and nearby districts over the 6 days in two shifts.

On Tuesday, students attempted the examination at an examination centre at Dewas Naka. From Wednesday, JEE Main will be held at a private college in Rau and Oriental University.

On the first day of the examination, entrance was conducted for admission in Bachelor of Architecture and Bachelor of Planning. The number of students at the exam centre was comparatively less than it is expected on other days, reason being fewer students take up the subjects.

From Wednesday, students will arrive at all the centres and exam will be conducted in two shifts.

Due to coronavirus, several precautions were enforced at the exam centre.

Parents or relatives accompanying the children were asked to sit away from the centre and students were required to enter the centre alone.

Unlike every year, the information regarding seating arrangements was not put up on boards to avoid crowding. Exam invigilators and coordinators instructed every student individually directing them to exam lab.

Two labs have been built here for the paper. District Education Officer Rajendra Makhwani also reached the spot to look into the arrangements of the examination.

Education dept officers posted at the centre helped children in finding their labs and other facilities. As National Testing Agency (NTA)’s instructions, the centre was equipped with floor marking, cue manager, ropes separating students, loudspeakers, sanitizers and other norms to ensure social distancing. No family member was not allowed to wait in the premises.

Overall, there were 600 to 700 centres where examination took place on Tuesday in two shifts. The overall capacity of the centre is 1,500.

Walk-through of Exam centre

Students were required to carry admit card downloaded from NTA’s website, self-declaration or undertaking, transparent ballpoint pen, additional photo to be pasted on the attendance sheet, 50 ml hand sanitizer, and transparent water bottle.

The undertaking submitted by students was written in clear handwriting and submitted with an attested photo and thumb impression. For identity verification, documents like PAN card, Driving license, Voter ID, 12th class board admit or registration card, Aadhar card, passport, etc. was checked by officials.

Students taking the Architecture entrance exam were allowed to carry geometry boxes, pencils, erasers, colour pencils or crayons.

From the experts: Cut off likely to rise

Student were paranoid about the examination and their preparation was not as good. Hence, most students found the paper to be more challenging as compared to January.

No centre change was seen. Few cases of address confusion but students were able to manage it and reached the centre in time.

Lesser students attempting JEE Main second attempt- Kamal Sharma, JEE mentor

“As compared to January, the number of students attempting examination are 50 percent less. Paper was almost similar to the January attempt there was not much variation three hours paper for B architecture and then 30 minutes time is given for B planning and conducted in two shifts.”

Subject-wise analysis- Harpreet Singh Saluja, JEE Mentor

“Maths: 10 to 15 questions requiring lengthy calculations made this section toughest. Functions were difficult, matrices were easy, the difficult questions came from hyperbola, measurements, and three-dimensional.

Physics and chemistry was moderate.

Aptitude: The Aptitude section, however, was easier and relatively expected.

Cutoff: This year the cutoff will rise as the paper was easy.”

JEE Main 2020 for B Tech today

From Wednesday, i.e. today, JEE Main for B Tech will be held at all the three centres. District administration will arrange buses according to the application that was received until 11 am.