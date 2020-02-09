JEE Mains 2020 second session exam in April

Indore: Students, who are dreaming of studying in some of the best engineering colleges in the country including IITs, IIITs, NITs and more, have another chance to improve their score in JEE (Joint Entrance Examination) in April.

To attempt the examination in April, students can now register for the second session of JEE Mains 2020. National Testing Agency (NTA) has activated the application form link for registration for the second session, which can be done online.

The application form is available at both JEE’s website and NTA’s website. Students applying for the second session can register with requisite documents before March 7.