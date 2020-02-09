JEE Mains 2020 second session exam in April

Indore: Students, who are dreaming of studying in some of the best engineering colleges in the country including IITs, IIITs, NITs and more, have another chance to improve their score in JEE (Joint Entrance Examination) in April.
To attempt the examination in April, students can now register for the second session of JEE Mains 2020. National Testing Agency (NTA) has activated the application form link for registration for the second session, which can be done online.
The application form is available at both JEE’s website and NTA’s website. Students applying for the second session can register with requisite documents before March 7.
JEE’s notice said that even those who have already taken the exam in January can attempt for the second session of examination. However, this will not be counted as the second attempt as the exams fall in the same academic year.
For students attempting both the examination, the better of the two — January or April - exam score will be calculated and considered as the final score of the student.
A final rank list will be released by the NTA along with the JEE Main April result. This will be inclusive of the January and February candidates.
In January round of JEE Mains, a total of 11 lakh students had applied. Out of this over 9 lakh were applying for BTech courses. Further, this was the first year when the long-form or numerical type questions were included in the exam.
