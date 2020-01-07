JEE Mains 2020: Balanced paper, Physics tougher than other sections

Indore: Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Paper I examination for admission to B Tech/BE (bachelor of technology/engineering) courses began from Tuesday.

The examination was conducted in two shifts. The first shift exam was held from 9.30 AM to 12.30 PM. The second shift for Paper I (BTech/BE) was held from 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM.

This year, the National Testing Agency (NTA) had changed the exam pattern for the JEE Main computer-based entrance examination. This time, NTA conducted the exams separately for the B Tech, B Architecture and B Planning.

As per basic feedbacks and paper analysis by JEE educator Anees Qureshi, the entrance examination was balanced with tough, easy and moderate sections.

Level of difficulty

Physics: Tough

Chemistry: Easy

Maths: Moderate

Examinee’s Feedbacks

“I am hoping to get a good result. I found the physics section particularly difficult. There were 60 percent questions from class IX syllabus, which I did not expect. There were many questions from the chapter ‘Rotational Motion’, which was not my strength.”

Khushi Namdev

“I am happy that Chemistry section was easy. However, Maths was a little difficult. Some questions from ATGT were very difficult. I hope that I make the cut.”

Krati Patodi

“I was expecting the paper to be difficult especially Physics. As per previous year’s papers, Physics is mostly the toughest section of the paper. I also found some questions in Mathematics challenging.”

Sidak Grover

“I am happy with the examination. It was a balanced paper. I do wish to have done better in the Mathematics section. Often, due to time constraints, we are unable to give our best, but I am still happy.”

Rahul Dangi

“Trigonometry questions were unexpectedly easy in the paper. However, the Physics section was lengthy and difficult. There were questions of mixed concept type, which require more time to solve.”

Isha Joshi