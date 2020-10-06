JEE Aspirant Case: HC issues show-cause notice to IITs, MHFW, HRD

Indore: Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court issued show cause notice to Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, IIT Kanpur, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MHFW) and Ministry of Human Resource Department (HRD) on public interest litigation (PIL) filed by a JEE aspirant who was denied a chance at JEE Advanced due to corona.

Justice Satish Sharma and Shailendra Shukla granted three weeks to the government to file its reply on the petition,” said advocate Nitin Singh Bhati, who is representing petitioner Kuldeep Upadhyay in the court. The next hearing in the case has been set for November 2, 2020.

Upadhyay filed the petition seeking a chance to appear for JEE Advanced 2020 having qualified JEE Main 2020.

Three years of hard work of Upadhyaya is going to waste if he does not get to appear for the examination and fulfil his dream of studying in IITs.

The petitioner sought direction for the respondents to take his JEE advance exam in isolation room as per the COVlD-19 SOP (standard operating procedure) issued by MHFW and HRD.