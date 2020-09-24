JEE Advanced 2020: Final tips to boost your performance

Indore: Only two days are remaining before qualified candidates will attend one of the most competitive entrance examinations ‘Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2020’ on Sunday, i.e. September 27. With JEE Main, many students have already secured a chance to study in some of the best colleges in the country and state.
However, the battle to secure admissions in Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) is in its last phase.
IIT Delhi will conduct the JEE Advanced at 1,150 test centres across the country. The admit card of JEE advanced has already been released on the official website, jeeadv.ac.in.
The official website activated the link for mock tests that candidates can take to test their preparation.
To help students focus and direct their efforts to score well JEE Advanced and secure their place in IITs, we have collected expert tips and guidance from IIT pass-outs and JEE mentors:
Prepare your mind & body for exam
Students should study from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm. Take a break and attempt a mock paper or previous JEE Advanced paper from 2 pm to 5 pm while wearing a mask.
Be in the environment alike to an exam, so that your body cycle adapts easily on the day of the exam. Students should ensure that they do not have food, tea, coffee, etc. while attempting the mock test, which is available online on JEE Advanced website.
They should practise these hours just like examination hours at home in these last two days.
Now students should revise formulas and short notes only.
Practising 5 to 10 minutes of meditation and talking to their parents and teachers can help them to cool down the anxiety.
In these two days, students should get acquainted with all the physical conditions and prepare themselves for attempting the exam.
Remember: Read instructions carefully and attend the paper as per your strategy but if in some question you are stuck then don’t waste time. Flag that question and move ahead.
Revising topics for JEE Advanced
“Chemistry: focus on inorganic chemistry and read your notes.
Mathematics: revise formulae of coordinate geometry calculus formula.
Physics: Be thorough with formulae of waves, heat and thermodynamics. Focus on thermal expansion, elasticity and modern physics in the last 2 days.
Must Note: No new question should be attempted at this time better to revise old papers which they have practised in past 3-4 months.”
- Kamal Sharma, IIT Kanpur pass-out & JEE mentor
ESSENTIAL UPDATES & GUIDELINES
· JEE Advanced advisory for candidates
Updated advisory for candidates attempting JEE Advanced was released on its official website on Thursday. It is advised that students go through the advisory and prepare their bag with requisite items like sanitisers and masks for the exam day. The advisory clearly stated “No candidate will be denied permission to appear for the examination unless she/he violates the Covid-19 directives/advisories of Government (Central/State) applicable on the day of exam and instructions mentioned in the Admit Card. Further, students must note:
o Students have been advised not to wear any cloth with big buttons.
o Students should not wear chains, rings, bracelets, earrings, pendants, hairpins, hair bands and amulets etc. to the examination centre. In such conditions they will not be allowed to enter.
o They are not allowed to take any type of electronic gadget exam hall including smart or digital watch, mobile phone, Bluetooth device, earphone, microphone, pager, health band.
o The writing pad for rough work will be given to the candidates at the time of examination.
o Participants must wear their own masks at the examination centre.
o They will also have to take their sanitizer.
· Launch of B Tech in Engineering & Computation Mechanics:
IIT Delhi has launched a first of its kind course, B Tech in Engineering and Computational Mechanics, ahead of the nationwide entrance examination. Under the programme, students will be exposed to basic fundamentals of all aspects of mechanics including classical aspects like theoretical and experimental mechanics, and also the latest in computational techniques including finite element method and computational fluid dynamics (CFD). A total of 40 seats are available for admission this year.
