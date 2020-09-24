JEE Advanced 2020: Final tips to boost your performance

Indore: Only two days are remaining before qualified candidates will attend one of the most competitive entrance examinations ‘Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2020’ on Sunday, i.e. September 27. With JEE Main, many students have already secured a chance to study in some of the best colleges in the country and state.

However, the battle to secure admissions in Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) is in its last phase.

IIT Delhi will conduct the JEE Advanced at 1,150 test centres across the country. The admit card of JEE advanced has already been released on the official website, jeeadv.ac.in.

The official website activated the link for mock tests that candidates can take to test their preparation.

To help students focus and direct their efforts to score well JEE Advanced and secure their place in IITs, we have collected expert tips and guidance from IIT pass-outs and JEE mentors:

Prepare your mind & body for exam

Students should study from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm. Take a break and attempt a mock paper or previous JEE Advanced paper from 2 pm to 5 pm while wearing a mask.

Be in the environment alike to an exam, so that your body cycle adapts easily on the day of the exam. Students should ensure that they do not have food, tea, coffee, etc. while attempting the mock test, which is available online on JEE Advanced website.

They should practise these hours just like examination hours at home in these last two days.

Now students should revise formulas and short notes only.

Practising 5 to 10 minutes of meditation and talking to their parents and teachers can help them to cool down the anxiety.

In these two days, students should get acquainted with all the physical conditions and prepare themselves for attempting the exam.

Remember: Read instructions carefully and attend the paper as per your strategy but if in some question you are stuck then don’t waste time. Flag that question and move ahead.