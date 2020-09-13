JEE Advanced 2020: Cut-off, important topics and all you need to know about the test

Those who have excelled in JEE (Joint Entrance Exam) Main 2020 must now gear up and be prepared to attempt JEE Advanced 2020.

Eligible candidates can apply for the test at jeeadv.ac.in latest by September 17 till 5 pm. Candidates seeking admission in IITs have to crack JEE Advanced.

JEE Advanced will be a computer-based test conducted in two slots. Candidates can check the registration form on the official website. The JEE Advanced 2020 exam will be conducted on 27 September.

Candidates will have to choose 8 cities in the order of their preference for appearing in JEE Advanced exam 2020 out of 215 options.

National Testing Agency (NTA) released the cut-off of NTA Score for JEE (Advanced)-2020 based on Paper-I.

JEE Main cut-off for JEE advanced as released by NTA:

Common Rank List -- 90.3765335

Economically Weaker Section (EWS) -- 70.2435518

Other Backward Class (OBC-NCL) -- 72.8887969

Scheduled Caste (SC) -- 50.1760245

Scheduled Tribe (ST) -- 39.0696101

People with Disability (PwD) -- 0.0618524

JEE Advanced AAT:

After qualifying in JEE Advanced, candidates will be able to apply for admission to the 23 IITs. However, candidates who want to study BArch in IITs will be required to take the Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT 2020).

JEE Advanced AAT 2020 will be held on October 8 in 23 IITs across India. The registration for the examination will be available from October 5 (10 am) to October 6 (5 pm)

Important topics for JEE Advanced

The pattern for the exam remains constant, however, no question has ever been repeated in JEE Advanced exam. As the question paper for the JEE Advanced exam will be divided into three sections Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics. JEE mentor Atil Arora from Indore suggests focusing on these topics:

Mathematics: Quadratic Equations & Expressions, Complex Numbers, Probability, Vectors & 3D Geometry, Matrices in Algebra; Circle, Parabola, Hyperbola in Coordinate Geometry; Functions, Limits, Continuity and Differentiability, Application of Derivatives, Definite Integral in Calculus.

Physics: Mechanics, Fluids, Heat & Thermodynamics, Waves and Sound, Capacitors & Electrostatics, Magnetics, Electromagnetic Induction, Optics, and Modern Physics.

Chemistry: Qualitative Analysis, Coordination Chemistry & Chemical Bonding in Inorganic Chemistry, Electrochemistry, Thermodynamics, Chemical Equilibrium in Physical Chemistry and Organic Chemistry Complete as a topic.