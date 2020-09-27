JEE Advanced 2020: COVID-19 positive aspirant denied chance to take exam in Indore

Despite collector Manish Singh instructing IIT (Indian Institute of Technology), Kanpur representative, who was an observer for JEE (Joint Entrance Examination) Advanced 2020 in Indore, the asymptomatic corona positive student Kuldeep Upadhyay was denied a chance to appear in the examination on Saturday.
For students who cleared the cut off for JEE Main 2020, JEE advanced was conducted on Saturday for admissions in 23 IITs.
For this, 15 examination centres were allotted in the city, where around two thousand students attempted the exam in two shifts.
Observers at IIT Indore, IIT Delhi, and IIT Kanpur invigilated at the exam centres. Necessary precautions including social distancing, sanitisation and thermal screening were followed at the centres.
JEE Advanced was conducted in two shifts. The first session from 9 am to 12 am, while the second session from 2.30 to 5.30. Disabled candidates are given one hour of extra time in both the papers. Their first paper will end at 1 pm and the second paper at 6.30 pm.
Expert analysis of JEE advanced 2020
· Chemistry section in the exam was easy to moderate level
· The questions from Mathematics section were tough and were of high order
· Physics section as compared to the other two was a bit moderate
· The overall question paper of JEE Advanced was easy to moderate
· The questions in the exam required thinking ability to solve them
· The overall all JEE Advanced question paper was lengthy
Paper pattern analysis
Total: 54 Questions Total: 198 marks
6 single answer multiple-choice questions (SAMCQs): +3 if only the correct answer is selected, 0 if none is selected and -1 in all other cases
6 multiple answer multiple-choice questions (MAMCQs): +4 if the correct option(s) is selected, -2 if all the wrong options are chosen
6 numeric value type questions: +4 if the correct value is selected and 0 in all other cases
By Kamal Sharma
JEE mentor
As per student reviews, conclusion:
Overall difficulty level: Easy to moderate
Difficulty level of Physics section: Moderate
Difficulty level of Mathematics section: Toughest
Difficulty level of Chemistry section: Easy
Corona positive student’s dilemma
JEE aspirant Kuldeep Upadhyay who cleared JEE Main and now tested Covid-19 positive was denied entry into Eon centre, Dewas Naka, for attempting JEE Advanced 2020. The student was asymptomatic, wore a PPE kit and had permission from the collector to attempt the exam in an isolation room.
Coming from a humble background, the student was selected in the ‘economically weaker section’ (EWS) category.
The hardworking student hails from Raigarh and has been preparing for JEE for the last three years in Indore. He even had to take a loan to pay the coaching fee.
Coordinating on his behalf, a student in Indore had spoken to collector Manish Singh, who spoke to the observer from IIT Kanpur as well. Sadly, the student could not get in for the examination and might have lost his last chance at studying in IITs.
