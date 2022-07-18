e-Paper Get App

JAYS grabs 20 sarpanch posts out of 114 in Barwani elections

On the receipt of information, JAYS and Ambedkar Sangathan had together fielded their candidates in the elections.

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): Jai Adivasi Yuva Shakti (JAYS) has registered its victory in Barwani three-tier panchayat elections after defeating major political parties like Congress and the BJP. Reportedly, 20 candidates of the party have secured their post of sarpanch and three candidates of district members.

At the same time, for 114 posts of sarpanch in various villages, only 23 candidates of JAYS were contesting with other major groups. Surprisingly, out of these 20 candidates won the election. Notably, for the first time, Jai Adivasi Yuva Shakti has actively entered the electoral fray and captured 20 gram panchayats and three district members.

