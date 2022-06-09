Jaora: Special lecture series on “contributions of Maharana Pratap” held

Jaora (Madhya Pradesh): A special lecture series was organised by Subhas Chandra Bose Lecture Series Committee Jaora here at the local Kothari resort in Jaora. On the first day, the international vice president of Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Hukum Singh Sawla, spoke as the keynote speaker.

He elaborated on the struggle of Maharana Pratap against the Mughal empire. contribution of Maharana Pratap in the history of India and discussed his ideology and contribution toward society and his military strategy. During the event, various guests like Mohankheda teerth trustee Babulal Khemsara, Rajarajendra Vatika Trust and others were also present.

The event started with chief guests garlanding the portrait of Mother India, Subhash Chandra Bose and Maharana Pratap.

During this event, committee chairman Subhash Tukadiya, secretary Ajay Saklecha, Treasurer Nitesh and others were present. The programme was conducted by Rajendra Kshotriya while Umesh Sharma proposed a vote of thanks.