Jaora: Rajendra Pandey thanks CM, Devda for sanctioning Rs 37-cr development works

Jaora (Madhya Pradesh): Member of Legislative Assembly Dr Rajendra Pandey has expressed gratitude towards Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and State Finance Minister Jadish Devda for sanctioning funds for the development of his assembly constituency.

MLA Pandey said that Devda while presenting the budget in the legislative assembly had approved Rs 37.51-crore for various development works in the area. Apart from this, Rs 109-crore has also been sanctioned for development works approved throughout the year.

Pandey further said that with the sanctioned fund, eight new roads will be constructed and the Jaora-Kalukheda-Chiklana-Dhodhar road will be upgraded.

On the other hand, 11 new industrial areas including the Jaora industrial area will be developed and in the health sector, a large digital X-Ray machine worth Rs 74.79 lakh has been approved for the district hospital. Around Rs 53.54-crore has been sanctioned under the drinking water scheme at 61 places including 28 villages of Jaora block and 33 villages of Piploda block.

An action plan worth Rs 34 lakh for CM Rise Schools has also been approved in the budget. Rs 5.98-crore have been approved for the development of Arnia Pitha Krishi Mandi. An action plan for various resources and works in Piploda and Sukheda mandi costing Rs 6-crore has also been presented and the process for its approval is underway.

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 09:39 PM IST