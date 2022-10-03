Jaora: Preparations in full swing for majestic Ravana Dahan festival

Jaora (Madhya Pradesh): Patron of Javra Iqbal's Dussehra festival committee, former state home minister consultant Kunwar Bharat Singh along with local MLA Rajendra Pandey undertook inspections for the preparations underway ahead of the Dussehra festival to be celebrated at Iqbalganj Mela Ground in Jaora town of Ratlam district.

Ghanshyam Ramnani, while giving further information, said that Vijayadashami, also known as Dussehra, (at the end of nine-day long Navratri) is going to be celebrated with great pomp in the town. A grand procession would be taken around town which will commence from Tal Naka and terminate at Dussehra Maidan where committee members will accord a warm welcome to Ram-Lakshman.

Following the war between Ram-Ravana, Ram will burn the 31-feet effigy of Kumbhakarna and Meghnad and finally burn the 51-feet high effigy of Ravana and acquire victory over evil. Among committee members Md Yusuf Kadapa, Hamir Singh Rathore, president Harinarayan Arora, treasurer Ghanshyam Ramnani, Mahendra G Gangwal, municipality vice president Sushil G Kochatta, chairman Lokesh Vijwa and other members were also present.

