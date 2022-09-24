Jaora: NSS foundation day celebrated with zeal

Jaora (Madhya Pradesh): Bhagat Singh Government Post Graduate College organised a programme to celebrate the 53rd foundation day of NSS on Saturday.

Keynote speaker of the event, retired teacher Abhimanyu, highlighted the importance of selfless service and appealed to the volunteers to engage themselves in constructive social work and to enrich their personalities.

He also appreciated the role of volunteers and laid stress on the importance and work carried out under NSS.

During this event, former programme officers and volunteers of the NSS were also felicitated. Hindi professor Abha Saxena, Shahrukh Khan, Dushyant Kumar Bhadauria, Sangeeta Ghatia, AP Pandey, former volunteer Prateek Sharma and other former volunteers were also present in the event.

Programme officer Dr BS Kirade conducted the event while Dr Ramesh Vasuniya proposed a vote of thanks at the end of the event.

Read Also Proposal to upgrade Jaora into district passed