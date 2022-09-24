e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreJaora: NSS foundation day celebrated with zeal

Jaora: NSS foundation day celebrated with zeal

Keynote speaker of the event, retired teacher Abhimanyu, highlighted the importance of selfless service and appealed to the volunteers to engage themselves in constructive social work and to enrich their personalities.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, September 24, 2022, 09:14 PM IST
article-image

Jaora (Madhya Pradesh): Bhagat Singh Government Post Graduate College organised a programme to celebrate the 53rd foundation day of NSS on Saturday. 

Keynote speaker of the event, retired teacher Abhimanyu, highlighted the importance of selfless service and appealed to the volunteers to engage themselves in constructive social work and to enrich their personalities. 

He also appreciated the role of volunteers and laid stress on the importance and work carried out under NSS.

During this event, former programme officers and volunteers of the NSS were also felicitated. Hindi professor Abha Saxena, Shahrukh Khan, Dushyant Kumar Bhadauria, Sangeeta Ghatia, AP Pandey, former volunteer Prateek Sharma and other former volunteers were also present in the event. 

Programme officer Dr BS Kirade conducted the event while Dr Ramesh Vasuniya proposed a vote of thanks at the end of the event.  

Read Also
Proposal to upgrade Jaora into district passed
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Jaora: NSS foundation day celebrated with zeal

Jaora: NSS foundation day celebrated with zeal

Dhar: Teachers in the dock for improper behaviour, suspended for misbehaving with girl students

Dhar: Teachers in the dock for improper behaviour, suspended for misbehaving with girl students

Dhar: District Cooperative Central Bank registers profit of Rs 339.82 L in 2021-22  

Dhar: District Cooperative Central Bank registers profit of Rs 339.82 L in 2021-22  

Alirajpur: State is a temple and I am its priest, says CM 

Alirajpur: State is a temple and I am its priest, says CM 

Burhanpur: CM canvasses for BJP candidates for civic polls; 'Centre, state efforts led to reopening...

Burhanpur: CM canvasses for BJP candidates for civic polls; 'Centre, state efforts led to reopening...