Jaora: Minister assures of inquiry into warehouse construction

Jaora (Madhya Pradesh): State cooperative minister Arvind Singh Bhadauria assured to conduct a high-level inquiry in the construction of warehouse and other development works carried out by the cooperative societies in Ratlam district.

Member of legislative assembly Dr Rajendra Pandey had raised the issue of physical verification carried out in the cooperative warehouse, offices and building construction works, in the legislative assembly.

Bhadauria in his answer said that construction of godowns, office buildings, manure storage and repair works of godowns have been completed at six places from 2018 till now. In some places, extra amount has been spent for additional work carried out which was more than the approved cost. A high level official team will set up to inquiry in the matter, he added.

Bhadauria also said that the committee managers have been working for more than three years in the same office and branches will also be replaced.

Home minister Narottam Mishra said that around 11,321 police cases of illegal arms, drug trafficking, murder, kidnapping, gambling, betting and other crimes have been registered in the last three years in the district.

Also, more than 1,000 cyber crime cases have been registered in Indore and Ujjain division. He further said that 7,011 cases of illicit liquor, 119 murder cases, 740 kidnapping cases, 1,050 cases of illegal arms, 1,281 of gambling and 921 cases of betting have been registered.

Mishra informed Pandey that 3,189 cases of economic crime and 1,053 cases of cyber crime have been registered in both Indore and Ujjain divisions.

Published on: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 10:10 PM IST