Jaora: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan presents state-level cleanliness award to Jaora Municipal Corporation

Jaora (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan presented state-level cleanliness award to Jaora Municipal Corporation at Prerna Mahotsav in Bhopal on Saturday.

Jaora secured third position in Cleanliness Survey 2020-21 at the state-level in municipal bodies with a population of less than one lakh. It bagged first position in the division and was ranked 32nd in the National West Zone. Chief municipal officer Durga Bamania and the then chief municipal officer Keshav Singh Sagar received the award.

Bamania dedicated the award to residents and assured of achieving better results in coming years. Sanitation inspector Uttam Kumar Nare, inspector Mangilal Vaghela and public servant Manohar were also present. Sagar also received awards for Namli's one-star ranking and Barwahís first rank in National West Zone.

Chouhan's address was live telecast in town hall. Civic body also organised a run under cleanliness Prerna Mahotsav. SDM Himanshu Prajapati, CSP Abhishek Anand along with BJP leaders and corporation workers attended the event.

They also took oath to not use polythene and spread awareness among residents about cleanliness. Sanitation workers were also felicitated during the event. Pukhraj Bidwan hosted the event and deputy engineer Rajiv Rao proposed the vote of thanks.

Published on: Monday, December 27, 2021, 09:49 PM IST