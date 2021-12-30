Jaora: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan okays registry of small plots

Jaora (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has now directed district administration for the registration of small plots of agricultural and residential land.

It will provide major relief to those belonging to middle-income group and poor people as their dream to build their houses will now come true.

Jaora MLA Rajendra Pandey raised the issue with the Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on many occasion.

Eventually Chouhan on Thursday directed the district administration to register plots measuring less than 2000 sq ft in size.

Collector Kumar Purushottam directed the departmental officers accordingly.

Pandey expressed gratitude to CM Chouhan for the move.

