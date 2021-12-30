e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Omicron variant: Maharashtra tally jumps to 450 after 198 new cases emerge
Advertisement

Indore

Updated on: Thursday, December 30, 2021, 10:35 PM IST

Jaora: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan okays registry of small plots

It will provide major relief to those belonging to the middle-income group and poor people as their dream to build their houses will now come true, says the CM.
FP News Service
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Advertisement

Jaora (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has now directed district administration for the registration of small plots of agricultural and residential land.

It will provide major relief to those belonging to middle-income group and poor people as their dream to build their houses will now come true.

Jaora MLA Rajendra Pandey raised the issue with the Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on many occasion.

Eventually Chouhan on Thursday directed the district administration to register plots measuring less than 2000 sq ft in size.

Collector Kumar Purushottam directed the departmental officers accordingly.

Pandey expressed gratitude to CM Chouhan for the move.

ALSO READ

Bhopal: Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh government spar over arrest of religious leader Bhopal: Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh government spar over arrest of religious leader

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Thursday, December 30, 2021, 10:35 PM IST
Advertisement