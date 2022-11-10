e-Paper Get App
Jaora: BJP MLA's birthday to be celebrated today

Jaora: BJP MLA’s birthday to be celebrated today

All preparation for the celebration across Jaora assembly constituency is going on in a big way, informed Jaora BJP president Pawan Soni

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, November 10, 2022, 09:18 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo
Jaora (Madhya Pradesh): Scores of BJP members and supporters of Jaora MLA Dr Rajendra Pandey will celebrate their MLA’s birthday on Friday. All preparation for the celebration across Jaora assembly constituency is going on in a big way, informed Jaora BJP president Pawan Soni.

District vice president Mahesh Soni, mandal president Shantilal Patidar from Baroda, Mahendra Singh Solanki from Bamankhedi, Mukesh Baggad, Amit Pathak, Rajendrasinh Gudarkheda said that on this auspicious occasion, mass feast will be organised at different places.

Not only mass feast, many religious ceremonies including Maha Aarti at various temples along with various events will be organised in different places in rural areas of Jaora constituency.

