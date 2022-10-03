Jaora: Bike rally organised to bring safety awareness among masses

Representative Photo |

Jaora (Madhya Pradesh): Under India's 75th Independence Day festival, road safety motorbike rally was carried out by Prajapita Brahma Kumari Ishwariya Vishwavidyalaya by Brahma Kumaris in order to bring awareness and awakening regarding road safety to mankind.

The chief guest of this programme, Himanshu Prajapati, SDM revenue, said that it is very important that every individual takes his personal responsibility on this subject or else will make one self miserable to such mishaps. Appreciating Brahma Kumaris for taking such steps towards beautiful endeavour, he said Brahma Kumaris†have been organising these†road safety†bike awareness rallies across the country to mark the Amrit Mahotsav of India's Independence which is commendable.

Special guest of the programme Abhishek Anand Nagar, the superintendent of police (SP) Jaora gave road safety tips and shared his concerns regarding increasing number of road accidents in India and ways to bring down the menace. Speaking on the occasion, Anita Dadi, zonal co-ordinator, said that all should practise road safety not only on roads but also on the road of life and stay happy and healthy. On this occasion, Jaora City SHO VD Joshi, SHO industrial area Prakash Gadaria, traffic in-charge Sonu Bajpai, sub-inspector (SI) Mannalal Damar, head constable Om Prakash Dhakadwar and other dignitaries were honoured by Prajapita Brahma Kumaris Institute and presented with shawl, shreefal and mementoes. The programme was conducted by Brahma Kumari Sakshi Dadi and AabharJavra Seva Kendra's operator Savitri Dadi extended the vote of thanks at the end of the event.

