Jaora: Alka Bhansali to embrace monkhood

Jaora (Madhya Pradesh): A resident of Jaora, Alka Bhansali is soon to become a monk 'sdhu' and to take 'initiation' by rejecting worldly life. In this regard, a four-day Pravjya Mahotsav for her is about to organised by Shree Vardhaman Jain Sukrit Trust at Ashtapad Mahatirtha Samvasaran Temple in Jaora. Trust members Pradeep Chowdhary, Dr Suresh Mehta, Adar Kumar Bhansali and Jayantilal Dakh said that, on the first day of the festival, a programme of dora bandhan will be organised in the temple.

The religious event of flag hoisting of Ashtapad Mahatirtha Samvasaran Temple and Dadawadi is being organized along with Pravjya Mahotsav. In this, Chhattisgarh influencers Khartarg Acharya, and Ashtapadatirtha Prerika will give their blessings. On the second day, Alka will say goodbye to worldly urges. On the third day, Pravjya Vidhi will start along with a religious ceremony. On the fourth day, the 10th flag hoisting ceremony of Ashtapad Mahatirtha Samvasaran Jain Mandir will be celebrated with Sattar Bhedi Pujan and chanting of mantras.