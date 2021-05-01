Ujjain: Janta throng markets as admin relaxes Curfew

Ujjain: The grocery store operators were only allowed to provide home delivery under the Janta Curfew. But, beginning Saturday, the administration has allowed the grocery shops to attend to customers from 8 am to noon.

Due to this move of the administration the market witnesses huge rush again. Cops removed the barricades at various intersections to allow locals to access shops. But, locals failed to follow physical distancing. After

Collector Asheesh Singh and SP Satyendra Kumar Shukla took stock of the situation in the city including Daulatganj, Favvara Chowk Chowk via Freeganj, Dewasgate and Dudhtalai.

They also inspected Kanthal to Mirzanaimbeg Marg, Dhaba Road, Danigate via Nai Sadak, Tanki Chouraha to Gopal Mandir, Gudri among others. They also directed the on-duty-cops at various places.

Collector said people can buy goods from shops close to their home, following the corona protocols.

If the rules are violated, then the home delivery rule may be imposed again, he added.

Corona cases are under control, people are also aware, we all need to take precautions, he said.

Covidiots: Namkeen shop and book depot sealed

Despite the ban a shop owner was selling snacks in Freeganj. The tehsildar reached the spot and sealed the shop. Tehsildar Abhishek Sharma directed that a case be files against the owner of Jain Namkeen Bhandar for flouting curfew norms. Officials also sealed a book shop Pustak Mahal which was found operating in Rishi Nagar.