Ujjain: Janta ke traders in defiant mode over Curfew

Ujjain: After facing the brunt of financial loss due to restrictions on operating their outlets for 40 days, the businessmen in the city now seem bent on defying Janta Curfew, come what may.

The violation of curfew norms is rampant. Traders are selling not just staples like oil or rice, some are even found selling CRACKERS! amid Corona Curfew!

On Friday, the outlets of four traders in the Favvara Chowk and Nai Sadak area were sealed by local administration for violating Corona Curfew.

Badshah Patakha Center in the Nai Sadak area was the first to face the music. The shopkeeper was caught selling firecrackers to a customer. He failed to respond convincingly to CSP Pallavi Shukla and tehsildar, who in turn sealed the shop.

At Favvara Chowk, another trader whose firm, Sarvottam Enterprises, deals in wholesale grocery was also found defying curfew norms.

ASI Chandrabhan Singh sealed the shop after catching him entertaining customers beyond curfew relaxation hours.

The CSP found Shri Mahadev Traders located in Dev Saheb's Gali selling spices, dry fruit and grocery. The CSP arrived at the shop to find the customers jostling for their provisions. The shopkeeper failed to come up with any urgent reason for his defiance. The cops shot a video of the on-goings before sealing the shop.

At Nandlal-Daulatram, a firm which is into wholesale business of lentils, rice and sugar, the sales work was in full swing. This outlet was also sealed by CSP and her team.

CSP Shukla said that there were frequent complaints of Janta Curfew violations from the wholesale shops of Favvara Chowk. In the past too many times, shopkeepers were advised but they were not ready to accept. Shops were found on Friday afternoon when they were inspected. They also had customers. In such a situation, four shops including one cracker shop have been sealed. A shopkeeper has been advised that he will not open the shop further, if the shop is found open then it will be sealed.

Two poultry shops sealed

Chicken centers were also found operating during the Janta Curfew on Friday. Two chicken centers in Fazalpura area were sealed by the officials. RK Chicken Center and Malwa Chicken Center were taken to task by the administration.

WEDDING PREPARATIONS IN GOVERNMENT QUARTERS

Holding lagnasara (wedding season) has spelt trouble for the organiser and the administration. The preparations for a wedding were going on with great pomp in the government quarters on Friday. Acting on a tip-off the officials arrived at PWD Colony in the Dussehra Maidan area, where a government employee Rajesh Raikwar was holding a wedding at his house. Madhav Nagar police station in-charge Manish Lodha informed SDM Sanjeev Sahu about the violation and their joint team reached the spot where pre-wedding rituals were underway. SDM videographed the spot and completed the formalities. Raikwar has been booked under of violation of the Pandemic Act has been registered against.