Janta Curfew in Indore: 24 petrol pumps to remain open; Know full details here

Indore: Amid the enforcement of the Janta Curfew in the district, wherein majority of the establishment are made closed, 24 petrol pumps of the districts will remained opened.

‘Ajanta Curfew’ has been enforced in the district from Wednesday, which will remained in force till April 30.

The food Department has allowed 24 petrol pumps of the district including 16 located in the Indore Municipal limit will remain open from 7 am to 11 pm. In addition to these petrol pumps, other petrol pumps operating in the district's civic bodies and Mhow Cantt will remain closed till further orders.

These petrol pumps will open

Police Welfare Petrol Pump RAPTC Ramchandra Nagar,

Police Petrol Pump Pologround Square,

Prakash Auto Pipliarao,

Singh Fuel Nemawar Road,

Bhullar Petroleum Rajganj Square,

Fill & Fly AB Road,

Sukhmani Petro Filling Station Palasikar Colony,

Kashyap & Co. Rajmohalla Chouraha,

Munnalal Lachhiram Naulakha,

Gayatri Petroleum Annapurna Road, Gangotri Petroleum Canadia Road,

CM Petro Airport Road,

Mittal Petrol Palada,

Nausherwan & Co. Residency Area AB Road,

Laxmi Auto Service Dawa Bazar Square,

Rustomjee Nausherwan GPO square.

Maheshwari Petrol Pump Sanwar,

Seth Bhagwatilal Kisan Seva Kendra Hatod,

Rau Fuel Station in Rau,

Sanjay Auto Service Mhow,

Sai Kripa Transport Mhow,

Sunshine Filling Station Depalpur,

Chitnis Petrol Pump, Gautampura,

Khandelwal Filling, Betma.