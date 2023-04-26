Jansunvai at Indore collector’s office: Divyang family gets house, many others get relief

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Like every Tuesday, collector Ilayaraja T and other senior officers heard the petitions of the people with sympathy at Jansunvai and gave relief to several people.

One of those who came to the Jansunvai was Nitesh Mehra, a divyang who lives in Kumharkhadi. He told the collector that he is unable to walk and does not have a permanent source of income. He said he and his wife do odd jobs to make a living. He said he lives in a rented house but the landlord keeps troubling him. As he is disabled he can't keep changing his house. He said that if he gets a house under PM Awas Yojana, his problem would be solved. He also promised to pay the instalments regularly.

After listening to his problem the collector directed IMC to allot him a flat under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Sankul located in Kanadiya. He also sanctioned Rs 60,000 through Red Cross for payment of the initial amount and other formalities.

Some students complained that around five to six of them had deposited around Rs 5 lakh at a coaching institute but they had stopped going there after a few months. Now, they wanted their money back. The collector called the coaching class owner and told him to refund the fees of the students, or warned that action would be taken against him if he did not return the money.

Similarly, financial assistance of Rs 20,000 was sanctioned from the Red Cross for depositing the fees of a meritorious girl student.