Jansunvai at collector’s office: Doctors reaches jansunvai with ailing father in ambulance to complaint against wife

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a very unusual case, a neurologist, who is also the owner of a nursing home, reached the weekly jansunvai with his ailing father in an ambulance to complain against his wife.

Dr Pankaj Verma, who owns Aviral Hospital, located in Hawa Bangla area, told collector Ilayaraja T that he is estranged from his wife and they live separately. He alleged that his wife often comes to his house and also to his nursing home and quarrels with him. Due to her actions, his father suffered a heart attack. The doctor said that police are not taking any action on the complaint filed by him against his wife. The collector advised him to approach the court to solve the issue.

DIVYANG GETS A MOTORISED THREE-WHEELER

A divyang, Chandrashekhar son of Kishan Raikwar, who lives in Scheme number 91, New Dewas Road said he wants to be self-employed but he does not have a shop or anything else to earn a living. The collector listened to his problem and directed joint director of social justice department to give him a motorised three-wheeler. He told Chandrashekhar that he should start a small business by fixing a small trolley to the motorised three-wheeler. The collector also told IMC officials present to find a permanent solution.

RS 3,000 SANCTIONED FOR TREATMENT

For the treatment of Jagdish Bavaliya's daughter, financial assistance of Rs 3000 was approved and would be paid by the Red Cross.

Rs 30,000 GIVEN TO WIDOW FOR HER CHILDREN’S EDUCATION

Similarly, a widow, who lives behind Barfani Dham, complained that she is being tortured by her brother-in-law and his wife. She said her husband and both her in-laws died from Covid, and now finding her alone, they are torturing her and her children. She said there is no one to earn in her house so she is facing financial problems, and her children’s education is getting affected. The collector sanctioned Rs 30,000 to her for her children’s education.

