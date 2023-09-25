Jan Aakrosh Rally: Patwari Targets Govt Over Anti-People Policies

Barnagar (Madhya Pradesh): ‘Jan AakroshYatra’ on Monday reached Barnagar assembly seat of Ujjain district amid rousing welcome by Congress officials and workers led by former MLA Virendra Singh Sisodia.

The yatra focuses mainly on local issues of unemployment, inflation and corruption. The Congress is trying to make people aware of BJP-led state government’s wrongdoing and their attempts to woo voters through fake announcements.

Members of SisodiaMitra Mandal accorded warm welcome to yatra in-charge Jitu Patwari, MLA Dilip Gurjar, Ramlal Malviya, Mahesh Parmar and district president Kamal Patel.

Over 50 BJP workers joined Congress during the yatra. While addressing the rally, Patwari highlighted anti-people policies of the state government and highlighted the pain and suffering of the oppressed under the misrule of Shivraj Singh Chouhan government. Sisodia honoured Patwari on behalf of all the workers of the assembly.

Jalam Singh Rajput, Hoshiar Singh Rajawat besides Sarpanch, janpad and district panchayat representatives also attended the event.

