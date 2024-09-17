 Jam Gate Horror: Court Remands All Six Accused In Judicial Custody
The attack occurred near Jam Gate, a popular tourist spot, some 30 kilometres from Mhow military cantonment, on the intervening night of September 10 and 11, as per police.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, September 17, 2024, 02:30 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A local court on Monday remanded in judicial custody six men arrested for the alleged attack on two Army officers and gang rape of their woman friend, police said. The accused, Anil Baror (27), Pawan Bansoonia (23), Ritesh Bhabhar (25), Rohit Girwal (23), Sandeep Wariya (18) and Sachin Makwana (25), were produced before the court after their police custody ended, Additional Superintendent of Police Rupesh Kumar Dwivedi said.

The court ordered that all six accused be sent to judicial custody, he said. The attack occurred near Jam Gate, a popular tourist spot, some 30 kilometres from Mhow military cantonment, on the intervening night of September 10 and 11, as per police. Dwivedi claimed that during police interrogation, the accused confessed to their role in the crime.

