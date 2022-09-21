Jal Jeevan Mission: Contractors' meet chaired regarding non-completion of works

Photo: Representative Image

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Dr Pankaj Jain chaired a meeting of district's contractors who have not completed the works assigned under the "Jal Jeevan" mission at collector's court, Dhar on Monday. Reportedly, the collector was disappointed by the work of contractors including M/s Abhed Infrabuild, Ahmedabad, M/s Hiramai Construction, Khargone, M/s Shriram Infra & Construction, Indore, M/s Shiv Construction, Amodiyabadnavar, M/s Shelendra Joshi, Dhar.

They had taken various contracts under the mentioned scheme but failed to complete the projects even after a lapse of one to one-and-a-half years. After which, the collector ordered them to complete the work within the time limit of 15 days otherwise strict action would be taken against them.

Addressing all the contractors, the collector said that the works taken by them should be completed within the time limit. He added, if there is any problem with the officers of the department in completing the work of the scheme then they should directly contact the collector. In the end, he issued a show cause notice against the contractors who were absent and the ones who had sent their representatives in the meeting. During this, collector Dr Pankaj Jain, IASA public health engineering department's executive engineer K P Verma and others were present.