 Jal Ganga Samvardhan Abhiyan: SDM Offers Shramdaan On Banks Of River Bakur In Sanawad
FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, June 14, 2024, 11:01 PM IST
SANAWAD (Madhya Pradesh): A mega cleanliness drive was launched on the banks of River Bakur under Jal Ganga Samvardhan Abhiyan for the upkeep and revival of the river. Barwah SDM Prakash Agasya offered 'Shramdaan' as a gesture of symbolic mass participation.

The cleanliness drive was spearheaded by the Lions Club in collaboration with the civic body. Water hyacinth and silt were cleaned and the river regained its pristine glory.

Led by brand ambassador Zakir Hussain Ami, the drive garnered widespread participation. Notably, both councillors and citizens joined hands with employees in the collective effort.

SDM Agasya emphasised the significance of rivers as the lifeline of any region, underlining the pivotal role they play in maintaining the environmental equilibrium of cities. "A clean river ensures a healthy environment, essential for our well-being," remarked Agasya.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from public representatives, councillors, journalists and citizens. CMO Rajendra Mishra and councillors Pawan Arjhare and Bunty Rathore, among others, were present.

