Jain Sanskrutik Mandal felicitates two doctors

Indore: The Jain Sanskrutik Mandal felicitated Dr Rupesh Modi and Dr Vinay Chhajlani for their commendable work during the outbreak of Covid-19 and for serving the needy in tough times.

Chief guest of the programme was former Chief Election Commissioner OP Rawat while the special guests were Madan Sancheti, chairman, commercial tax’ additional income-tax commissioner PK Singi; and CSP Mahar Jain. The programme was presided over by ophthalmologist Dr Rajeev Choudhary.

Published on: Sunday, September 12, 2021, 12:28 AM IST