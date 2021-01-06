Jai Serum! 9 lakh doses of Covid vaccines to reach MP soon

Indore: The wait is almost over… . 2021 has started on a good note.

After waiting for a painstakingly long 10 months, the much-awaited anti-Covid-19 vaccine is set to reach the state either on Thursday or Friday. In the first phase of distribution, 9 lakh doses of 'Covishield' prepared by Serum Institute of India, Pune, would be made available in Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior and Jabalpur on a fast track process. In the first phase, the vaccine will be administered to frontline Corona Warriors. This was informed by K. Selvakumar, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Airport Authority of India Cargo Logistics and Allied Services (AAI-CLAS) Company Limited at Indore airport on Wednesday. Kumar was here to participate in the inauguration ceremony of the first International Air Cargo Terminal of the state.

He said that a total of 2 crore doses of anti-Covid-19 vaccines will have to be supplied across the country between January 6 and 8. The vaccine will be supplied in the State through regular commercial passenger flights.

In the second phase, the supply will be made by road. The supply will be made to the State and District Distribution Centres.