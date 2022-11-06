ITF Men's $25,000 Prize Tennis Competition: Denim, Raghav of MP get wild card entry

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Denim Yadav and Raghav Jaisinghani of Madhya Pradesh got wild card entry for the main round of ITF Men's $25,000 prize ITF World Tour Tennis Competition being to be started under the aegis of Madhya Pradesh Tennis Association, on Sunday. Neel Garud, Arthav Neema, Deep Munim and Taneek Gupta of Madhya Pradesh have been given wild cards for the qualifying round. The qualifying round matches will start from 9.30 am on Sunday.

General Secretary of Tennis Federation of India Anil Dhupar said that Madhavin Kamat and Rishi Reddy of India have also been given wild cards for the main round. Neel Garud, Arthav Neema, Deep Munim, Taneek Gupta along with Abhishek Gaur, Kabir Hans and Sivadeep Kosaraju of Madhya Pradesh have also been given wild cards for the qualifying round.

Top seed is Japan's Nishivaki

Director of the competition Dhupar said that Nishivaki Kazuki (1126 ATP rank) of Japan has been given the top seed. Siddharth Vishwakarma (1149 rank) of India has been given the second seed while Matsumura Rayotaro of Japan has been given third and India's Dalvind Singh (1196 rank) has been given fourth. There will be a draw for 48 in the qualifying round.