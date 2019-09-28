IT engineer was jobless and killed himself, family with poison purchased online: Report

The IT engineer who was found dead in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore with his wife, son, and daughter was apparently under stress after losing his job.

According to Hindustan Times, police found evidence of the online purchase of sodium nitrate, which he probably used to kill his family and himself. The police also believe that he had suffered losses in online trading. However, they are still scanning bank accounts details, e-mails and other contents on his laptop and mobile phones to determine the reasons that might have driven him to kill his family and end his life.

Bodies of four members of a family were found in the guest room of a water park situated in Khudel village on Thursday. The deceased have been identified as Abhishek Saxena (45), Priti Saxena (42), Aaditya (14) and Ananya (14). According to the police, the family was poisoned and prima facie it looks like a case of suicide.

A police officer told the Hindustan Times that the techie was probably under stress as he had lost the job with a software company at Palasia in Indore. His wife was also working with a multinational e-commerce company but she wasn’t earning enough to sustain their living.

Rajesh Dabur, Sub-Inspector told reporters, "Bodies of parents and two children have been found. Prima facie it appears to be suicide, further investigation underway" The bodies were found by the employees of the hotel on Thursday when they looked inside the room after the family did not come out of their room the entire day. The family had checked into the hotel on Wednesday. Police said that poison was also found inside the hotel room. The bodies have been sent for post mortem.