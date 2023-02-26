ISCCM annual conference: ‘Enhancement of ICUs is the need of the hour’

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Critical care experts believe that there is an urgent need to enhance the effectiveness of the intensive care units in the country.

Addressing the 29th annual conference of Indian Society of Critical Care Medicine (ISCCM), on Saturday, Dr Amit Kansal from Singapore said that ICUs account for 13 per cent of the total hospital expenditure.

“The prevailing practice in the hospitals in India is to have 4-5 separate ICUs for the heart, children, liver, and so on. Converting these ICUs into a single ICU with all treatment facilities can lower the costs. Furthermore, managing such an ICU during a pandemic would be easier,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dr Rajesh Mishra, president of ISCCM, emphasised on the crucial role of nursing staff in saving patients' lives in hospitals and ICUs.

Mishra noted that while technology is important, it alone cannot ensure a patient's survival.

He stressed that nursing staff is the backbone of any hospital and ICU and that their care for patients is directly correlated to the speed of patient recovery.

Similarly, Rohtak’s Dr Dhruv Chaudhary highlighted the importance of a thorough examination and conversation with patients in diagnosing illnesses. According to him, basic tests following a conversation with the patient and a thorough examination can help identify the issue in 85 out of 100 cases.

Need to monitor pregnant women closely

According to Dr Sharon Inav, a specialist from Israel, pregnancy can be complicated and every individual reacts differently. Dr Inav noted that the maternal mortality rate in India is significantly higher than in Israel, where awareness among the public is much greater. Pregnant women in India need to be monitored closely, and a clear programme needs to be created for them, with all data being computerized for easy care.