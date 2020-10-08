Is virtual the new reality?: Current situation is opportunity to find new ways of connecting & collaborating, says expert

Indore: The current situation has already pushed the world out of its comfort zone, but this is the perfect opportunity to experiment and find new ways of connecting and collaborating. There is no doubt that there is

no going ‘back to normal’ after the crisis dissolves - our approach to work, learning and life will be reinvented.



Said, Ram Sareen, Founder and Chairman, Tukatech, TUKAweb, TUKAcenters on Thursday. He was addressing a webinar organized by Indore Management Association under series ‘Mentoring from CEOs’ for

management professionals and students. The session featured a discussion on the topic ‘Is virtual the new reality’?



Sareen is an experienced Chief Executive Officer with a demonstrated history of working in the apparel and fashion industry. Skilled in Product Development, Fabric Utilization, Trend Analysis, Technical Design, Sales, Computer-Aided Design (CAD), and Retail.



It took the world a while to realize the scope of the threat we are facing right now with the COVID-19 pandemic. When that realization came, we were forced to lock our doors in an attempt to navigate it in the best possible way.



Suddenly, not only were large events cancelled, but face-to-face contact became a thing of the past. Travel has since been restricted. The change was swift and, for some, brought many unexpected changes to the work environment and set-up - with the majority of communication shifting to different levels of the virtual realm.



In these times of social distancing and self-isolation, people crave human interaction like never before. Technology has become a definitive enabler allowing us to connect with friends, relatives and colleagues. Furthermore, it has pushed companies and public organizations to reinvent their approach to delivering services and connecting with their customers.



While companies are exploring new ways to engage with audiences and colleagues worldwide, let’s take a look at the opportunities in virtual reality that are already creating added value and providing concrete support for businesses.



Virtual events and meet-ups are stepping beyond the boundaries of webinars on the flat screen. Instead, they are taking viewers to a 3D world where interactive avatars provide an unparalleled feeling of presence. The whole concept is taken to a new level by multi-channel participation options. During a time when nearly every conference and event around the globe has been cancelled, some have opted to shift to a virtual environment. Taking your audience into an augmented and virtual collaboration space offers a deeper connection when working on a joint project or communicating your vision. By doing so, experts and users are brought together in a common space to facilitate dynamic and constructive work towards their common goal.