Irregularities in Zodiac Mall construction: Civic body cancels Indore coloniser’s licence

Indore: Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) has cancelled the licence of coloniser Sumit Motiramani for irregularities in the construction of Zodiac Mall near Scheme 140.

Municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal said Motiramani had constructed the mall in violation of the approved map, so, his licence had been cancelled. The measurement of the built-up areas on different floors of the mall was done on August 14 and 15.

In the calculations, it was found that the builder did an additional construction of 2,087.87 sq.m, which is 26.31 per cent of the FAR allowed. The additional construction was more than the limit of compounding. The coloniser was issued a show-cause notice seeking his reply within 7 days. As the reply was not received within the prescribed time limit, IMC cancelled Motiramani’s licence.

Published on: Sunday,August 29, 2021, 08:54 PM IST