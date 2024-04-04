Irregularities In PDS Shops: FIR Registered Against Two Vendors In MP's Ratlam

Representative Image

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Following directives of collector Rajesh Batham, authorities have taken strict action against irregularities in the government fair price shops. After thorough inspections, FIR has been registered against two vendors in the Alot.

The investigation revealed significant discrepancies at the government fair price shops operated by Balaji primary centre. During the inspection, 5,722 kg of wheat, 2,506 kg of rice and 7 kg of sugar were found less in quantity at the centre.

Violations including missing identification boards, unrecorded stock entries and consumer complaints of irregular opening hours and inadequate rations have led to these actions. Following the inspection, vendor Kamal Singh was booked with Alot police station.

In another surprise inspection, conducted by junior supply officer at government fair price shop in Alot run by tribal cooperative society Vikramgarh, various irregularities were revealed.

During the inspection, it was found that board identifying the shop was not displayed and entries were missing. A shortfall of 4,080 kg of wheat and 2,936 kg of rice was detected, indicating malpractices.

Vendor Shyamlal Joshi was booked under relevant sections of the essential commodities act. He was accused of confrontations with customers, shutting down shop abruptly and leaving consumers without their entitled provisions.

These actions are considered serious violation of MP Public Distribution system and punishable under the Essential Commodities Act 1955. The authorities emphasise their commitment to ensuring fair and efficient distribution of essential goods to all citizens.

Cases of black marketing surface

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Three cases of black marketing of essential commodities have surfaced in three government fair price shops in Alot development block. The junior supply officer inspection uncovered discrepancies in the stocks of these shops, prompting immediate action.

During the inspection led by Kadambini Dhakate, junior supply officer, significant shortages of wheat, rice and sugar meant for distribution to the underprivileged were discovered. The operators of these shops stand accused of embezzling these crucial supplies, intended for the impoverished sections of society.

Following inspection, cases have been registered against the implicated operators under section 3/7 of the Essential Commodities Act with Alot police station.

Collecotor Rajesh Batham has issued directives for swift and thorough investigation into these violations. Continuous vigilance by the government is underway to curb such illicit practices and safeguard the integrity of PDS.

Authorities vow to pursue stringent action against those found guilty of exploiting the system for personal gain.