Int'l Sign Language Day To Be Observed On September 23

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The International Sign Language Day will be observed by the district administration on September 23. Various programmes will be organized on the day to bring awareness for the disabled.

A cultural programme as well as systematic voting education and electoral participation programme (SVEEP) will also be organized especially for the hearing impaired persons. The information was provided by Collector Dr Ilayaraja T. on Wednesday.

The programme will be held at the SGSITS campus. The awareness rally will start at 5.30 pm from the Yashwant Club Road at SGSITS College. The cultural programme and the function on the importance of International Sign Language Day will be held at GSITS Auditorium from 6 pm onwards. An exhibition related to sign language will also be held there.

The programme will be monitored and supervised by the Joint Director, Social Justice and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Department. All the institutions working for hearing impaired persons in the district will take part in the programme.

