INT’L BIO-DIVERSITY DAY: Essay, painting competition ends in Dewas

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): An essay and painting competition was organised for the children of Saraswati Gyan Peeth High Secondary School in Dewas on International Day for Biological Diversity by Jain Diversity Management Committee, at the Joint Forest Management Committee level.

Deputy forest divisional officer (DFDO) SK Shukla was the chief guest. Forest range officer DS Chauhan, principal, teachers and students of Saraswati Gyanpeeth High Secondary School were also present in the programme.

In the programme, the importance of environment under Mission Life Protection and planting saplings for its protection, cleaning our premises and planting more and more trees under energy conservation and using cycles and to pay attention while using water and electricity was advised to children.

Prizes were distributed by the deputy forest divisional officer of Dewas to students who secured first, second and third position in the competition.