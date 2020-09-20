Interviews for appointment on VC post at DAVV on September 26

Indore: Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) is set to get new vice chancellor soon as interview calls have reached to candidates shortlisted by a screening committee constituted by Raj Bhawan.
“The interviews are going to be held on September 26,” said a source in Raj Bhawan on the condition of anonymity.
He said that interview letters have been sent to nearly 10 to 12 candidates vying for the coveted post at DAVV.
Among the prominent ones from Indore who have been called to Bhopal for interviews include DAVV incumbent VC Renu Jain, two-time former VC Ashutosh Mishra, School of Chemical Sciences head Ashok Sharma, Educational Multimedia Research Centre (EMRC) director Akhilesh Singh, BR Ambedkar University VC Asha Shukla.
Jiwaji University vice chancellor Sangeeta Shukla has also been called for interview.
The shortlist mostly includes professors who are already in the university system.
Citing irregularities and mismanagement, the State government on June 24 last year had clamped Section 52 which led to ouster of the then vice chancellor Dr Narendra Dhakad and disbanding of EC comprising 16 members.
In place of Dhakad, Jain was appointed as VC whose tenure was had exhausted with expire of Section 52 notification. The notification expired on June 23 even as Jain was given extension following delay in appointment of new VC.
Panel to include 3 or 4 names
The candidates invited for interviews would have to give presentation before VC search committee on their contribution to the field of higher education and their vision for university.
Based on the interviews, the committee would selected three persons, in special case four persons, and recommend their names to Chancellor Anandiben Patel She will appointed one of them as new VC of DAVV.
Renu Jain
During her tenure as VC, DAVV got Grade A+ accreditation. Known for keeping low profile, she quietly completed more than one year of her tenure at DAVV without getting into any major controversy. She is trying her luck once again.
Ashutosh Mishra
Already having experience of holding VC post twice, Mishra is considered as a strong contender for the VC post. He is a good administrator, communicator and has image of man being “Mr Clean”. He is dubbed “institution builder”.
Ashok Sharma
From incharge VC to DCDC, dean to board of studies chairman, evaluation centre incharge to headship, you name the post and Sharma held it at least once during his long career at DAVV. That speaks volume about his administrative skills.
Akhilesh Singh
A strategist, Singh loves to take on challenges. He has been in kitchen cabinet of every vice chancellor since 2012. Termed “Shadow VC”, Singh is also known for his leadership skills and tremendous skills to handle situations.
Asha Shukla
When appointed as VC at Mhow university, Shukla got hundreds of PhD students facing uncertainty future in legacy. The manner in which she addressed the issue got everybody surprised. That’s shows her leadership skills and what she is capable of.
Sangeeta Shukla
Jiwaji University was in the club of second rated universities in the state until Shukla took charge as VC and raised its standards bringing at par with DAVV in many respects. Regarded as “Iron Lady”, she was repeated as VC which mirrors her competency.
