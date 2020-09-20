Interviews for appointment on VC post at DAVV on September 26

Indore: Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) is set to get new vice chancellor soon as interview calls have reached to candidates shortlisted by a screening committee constituted by Raj Bhawan.

“The interviews are going to be held on September 26,” said a source in Raj Bhawan on the condition of anonymity.

He said that interview letters have been sent to nearly 10 to 12 candidates vying for the coveted post at DAVV.

Among the prominent ones from Indore who have been called to Bhopal for interviews include DAVV incumbent VC Renu Jain, two-time former VC Ashutosh Mishra, School of Chemical Sciences head Ashok Sharma, Educational Multimedia Research Centre (EMRC) director Akhilesh Singh, BR Ambedkar University VC Asha Shukla.

Jiwaji University vice chancellor Sangeeta Shukla has also been called for interview.

The shortlist mostly includes professors who are already in the university system.

Citing irregularities and mismanagement, the State government on June 24 last year had clamped Section 52 which led to ouster of the then vice chancellor Dr Narendra Dhakad and disbanding of EC comprising 16 members.

In place of Dhakad, Jain was appointed as VC whose tenure was had exhausted with expire of Section 52 notification. The notification expired on June 23 even as Jain was given extension following delay in appointment of new VC.

Panel to include 3 or 4 names

The candidates invited for interviews would have to give presentation before VC search committee on their contribution to the field of higher education and their vision for university.

Based on the interviews, the committee would selected three persons, in special case four persons, and recommend their names to Chancellor Anandiben Patel She will appointed one of them as new VC of DAVV.