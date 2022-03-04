International Women's Week special; forest department reserves 33% committee posts for women

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A few years ago, it was impossible to imagine women serving as forest officials, rescuing animals, catching culprits and strolling in forest areas. This has changed, and now, the Madhya Pradesh forest department reserved 33 per cent of seats in the official committee.

Forest department spokesperson Rajnish Singh said that while earlier there were three forest committees, now there will be only one called Community Forest Management Committee, and at least one-third of them have to be women, though their numbers can be higher.

Community empowerment & equal rights

The Sarpanch of the Gram Panchayat shall be the ex-officio member of the executive. If a man is selected for the post of the president of the executive, the post of vice-president will be reserved for the woman.

Expect better connectivity in inaccessible forest areas soon

With amendments in the policy and guidelines issued in 2019, the remote areas in the state will get access to internet and telephone connectivity soon.

According to the amendment, the telecom service provider will inform the Department of Science and Technology by selecting a suitable place under the forest area in the affected area for setting up the infrastructure.

Based on the suggestion from the department, the district collector will obtain the right of use by submitting an application to the Forest Department for the use of setting up telecommunication infrastructure at that site.

More than 1635 villages are struggling for connectivity

Currently, there are restrictions on establishing any sort of telecom infrastructure in many remote areas. There are more than 1,635 such villages in the state, where villagers have no access to basic connectivity.

They are struggling for basic facilities such as education, healthcare, booking of buses/trains, etc. other facilities require such connectivity compulsorily now.

ALSO READ Indore agriculture college student lodges complaint of ragging with UGC

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, March 04, 2022, 09:33 PM IST